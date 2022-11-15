The Fairfax R-3 School Board held a special meeting October 4, 2022. Jon Graves called the meeting to order at 7:28 a.m. Present were: Crystal Woodring, Miles Smith, Sam O’Riley, and Theresa Larson, board members; Dr. Jeremy Burright, superintendent; and Karen Burke, secretary. Brett Johnson and Chance Clement were absent.

The agenda was approved as presented.

The board addressed three items in new business.

A bid for playground swings includes a six bay swing set, plastic timbers for the swing area, and shipping. The bid does not include the cost of installation and volunteers will be needed to install the swings. It also does not include the cost for rubber mulch which is about $800 for 75 cubic feet. In the past it took four pallets to cover the fitness area of the playground. Board members voted unanimously to approve the bid for a new area and equipment for elementary playground swings for $7,446.00.

The school has not received an invoice for the hot water booster in the kitchen. This was an emergency repair and is necessary for the sanitation of the school’s dishes in the food program. The current booster has been repaired multiple times in the last few years. Labor cost is unknown but total cost of installation is estimated to be less than the recommended amount of $3,500. Board members voted unanimously to approve the cost to repair the kitchen hot water heater booster not to exceed $3,500.

The compressor on one of the milk coolers malfunctioned and had to be replaced. This cost includes the new compressor and an estimate for labor. The school has not received an invoice and the repair has been made as an emergency repair. Two milk coolers are necessary for the function of the food service program. Board members voted unanimously to approve the cost of repairing the compressor on the milk cooler for a cost not to exceed $2,500.

The meeting was adjourned at 7:37 a.m.