Tarkio/Westboro/Fairfax Food Pantry

The Tarkio/Westboro/Fairfax Food Pantry board met Monday, November 7, with 16 members present. Churches represented were Tarkio – First Baptist, St. Paul’s Catholic, Christian, Church of God, Methodist and Presbyterian; Fairfax – Christian, Methodist and Presbyterian; and Westboro – St. John’s Lutheran and United Methodist. Sam O’Riley represented Community Services.

President Anne Barnett presided over the meeting. In September, 107 individuals representing 51 families were served. In October, 70 individuals representing 39 families were assisted. Treasurer Anita Sutter presented the treasurer’s report.

Judy Henson attended the Partner Agency Conference in St. Joseph. She presented training for our board in the areas of Civil Rights and Food Safety. Fresh meat may be accepted by our local pantry. Judy can help anyone interested in donating fresh meat.

In December coupons for hams will be distributed according to family size. Families of one to three people will receive a coupon for half of a ham. Families with four or more will receive a coupon for a whole ham. Clients must take the coupons to Tarkio Hy-Vee to be redeemed.

The food pantry will be open Thursday, November 17, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Board members will open the pantry December 6, 8, 13, and 15 from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. The pantry will also be open Tuesday, December 6, from 7:00 to 8:00 p.m. In January 2023, volunteers will open the food pantry on January 17, 19, 24, and 26.

If schools are closed due to inclement weather, the food pantry is also closed. If schools experience a two-hour delay, the food pantry will also delay opening until 10:00 to 12:00 noon.

The next board meeting will be held January 10, 2023, at 9:30 a.m. at the food pantry. It will serve as the corporate yearly meeting and officers will be elected.

For more information regarding the food pantry, any church may be contacted and questions will be addressed to the correct individual.

The food pantry is currently low on the following items: apple juice (64 oz.), boxed potatoes (au gratin, scalloped), Jello and instant puddings (small boxes), canned pastas (beefaroni, SpaghettiOs), and laundry detergent.

Monetary donations are also appreciated as the money allows the shelves to be stocked with the items that are low. Donations intended for the local food pantry need to be given directly to the pantry. For after hours donations, call 816-261-2672.

The food pantry is located at 315 Main Street in Tarkio.

Rock Port Food Pantry

The Rock Port Food Pantry is low on the following items: peanut butter, jelly, cooking oil, mandarin oranges, small canned hams, Spam, fruit juice, crackers, spaghetti sauce, elbow pasta, pancake mix, ketchup, and crackers.

Items can be taken to the Rock Port United Methodist Church, 211 W. Opp. The food pantry is located in the fellowship hall. The food pantry will be open Friday, November 25, 5:00 – 6:30 p.m.; Tuesday, December 6, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon; Friday, December 9, 5:00 – 6:30 p.m.; Tuesday, Deecember 20, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon; and Friday, December 23, 5:00 – 6:30 p.m.

Monetary donations may be mailed to the Rock Port Ministerial Alliance, P.O. Box 164, Rock Port, MO 64482. Write Food Pantry on the memo line. You can also contact the Rock Port Ministerial Alliance at 660-253-3535.