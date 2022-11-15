Kayla and Tyler Thomas of Rock Port are pleased to announce the birth of their baby girl, Audrey Elaine Thomas. Audrey was born at 1:14 p.m. on November 7, 2022, at Community Hospital-Fairfax in Fairfax, Missouri. She weighed six pounds and one ounce.

Dawn Niles of Rock Port is the baby’s maternal grandmother. Paternal grandparents are Tricia Thomas of Rock Port, Rob and Marvetta Greenwalt of Kansas City, Missouri, and (extended) Brian and Jennifer Kelly of Rock Port. Maternal great-grandparents are Dennis and Karen Niles of Tarkio. Paternal great-grandparents are Joe Stevens of Tarkio, Dennis Greenwalt of Rock Port, and (extended) Jack and Sherry Kelly of Rock Port.