Submitted by Pastor Richard Boettner, Rock Port Baptist Church

“Always giving thanks to God the Father for everything, in the name of our Lord Jesus Christ.” (Ephesians 5:20)

I am excited to be writing for this column, and please join me as I stop to give thanks.

I give thanks to God for being great and good in my life.

I give thanks because He has saved me through Jesus’ death, burial, and resurrection.

I give thanks because He is with me, and provides all I need through His Holy Spirit.

I give thanks because His Word feeds me and enables me to live a life that is pleasing to Him.

I give thanks to God for the fellowship we have in the Rock Port Baptist Church: for a loving fellowship, for caring families, for unity as we make decisions together, for dedicated service from so many, and for growth we see happening through our shared witness.

I give thanks for other churches in Atchison County and the opportunities we have to share in service together.

I give thanks for my elders, for those who have taught me in faith, and provided a good example for me in serving Christ. I thank God for the opportunity to respect them as I respect Him.

I give thanks for children and their families and the blessing they provide of growth, potential and promise for the future. I thank God for the opportunity to love and teach them, as He has loved and taught me.

I give thanks to God for our community in Rock Port, and the rest of Atchison County as well. It is a wonderful place to work and to live.

I give thanks to God for all those who work for me, sometimes meeting needs that are too difficult for me to do, and especially provide medical care when my own body is in need.

I give thanks to God for my precious wife, Bing, for my daughter, Ruth Ann, and the blessings we share together as a family.

I give thanks to God for the trials in my life that produce faith and character for me. Even though hardships are not something I would choose, God works them out for His best good in my life and for eternity.

I give thanks for abundant provision for my physical needs, allowing me to experience fullness, and give blessing to others in need.

I give thanks for answered prayer, for times of prayer where I experience God’s leading and providing, and even when answers seem delayed He keeps my heart encouraged with hope for a bright tomorrow.