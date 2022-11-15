The Rock Port Park Board met Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at Rock Port City Hall. Members present were Jill Lager, Tawni Ellis, Jennifer Geib, Sheena Roup, Devon Sons, and Tisha Jackson.

Tisha called the meeting to order at 7:00 p.m.

Board members approved the meeting agenda, the September 14, 2022, meeting minutes, and the September 2022 financials.

The Park Board is still waiting to hear from ACCO. Tisha will reach out to inquire about a pump update and possibly using cameras to look at the pipe status.

Jennifer Geib is reaching out to get more information on a PVC liner. She also shared an update on splash pad plans.

A preliminary budget for 2023 was composed and submitted. This budget does not reflect trash service or security updates. There is a net loss due to utility and mowing costs.

There is some sagging on the large shelter house. Some discussion was held to determine a plan for addressing this issue.

A quote for upgrades to the security system at the park was presented. Further discussion will be held with the city aldermen.

The meeting was adjourned at 7:05 p.m.

––

The Rock Port Park Board met Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at Rock Port City Hall. Members present were Jill Lager, Clint Dougherty, Jennifer Geib, Sheena Roup, and Devon Sons.

Jennifer called the meeting to order.

The meeting agenda was approved.

The board has been looking into having gutter repair and a pvc membrane pool liner installed to extend the life of the current pool.Board members voted to run an ad in the paper for a bid on the project. Bids will need to be submitted by November 15, 2022.

Board members also voted to spend a maximum of $500 to have a plumber assess the quality of the plumbing lines feeding and draining the pool.

There was discussion on the proposed city/park maintenance agreement.

The meeting was adjourned.