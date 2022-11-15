The Rock Port Tourism Board met Thursday, October 13, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. Members present were Holly Huntley, Tami Lansdown, Angela Mace, Madison Dick, Raechel Schoonover, Charlie Clodfelter, and Jody Vansickle. Mike Farmer was absent.

Holly called the meeting to order at 6:04 p.m.

The meeting agenda was approved.

The minutes of the September 8 meeting were approved.

The new city logo was revealed.

Tami shared that this year’s quilt show was the biggest show yet with 131 quilts in the show and over 200 in attendance. She reported on the guest speaker from Clarinda, door prizes, individual awards, and Nikki Hunter was the top drawing winner. Tami will get t-shirts to those who volunteered. Food was provided by River Rock Lanes and Paigstries. It was noted that some of the quilt racks will need to be repaired or replaced before next year’s show due to normal wear and tear.

The last Farmer’s Market of 2022 was September 10. Madison gave the sales report. The market surpassed feasibility each month.

Raechel shared plans for Halloween Bowl. She will need volunteers to help set up prior to the event, assist with the event, and clean up. Board members voted to approve a budget of up to $2,500.

Holly will be in contact with the fire department about the annual Christmas event donation.

The meeting was then adjourned.