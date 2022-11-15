The Northwest Missouri Homeschool co-op will perform “Alice in Wonderland” at the State Theater in Mound City, Missouri, Saturday, November 19, at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday, November 20, at 3:00 p.m. Admission will be a free-will donation.

The cast includes the following students: Bentley Wright, Kaitlin Gordon, Kristin and Brooklyn Binder, and Molly, Cam and Enoch Allen, Mound City; Scout, Everlee, Mack, and Henry Smith, and Anna and Emma Ohlensehlen, Fairfax; Elise Dudeck, Amos, Jessa, and Anika Bender, Cormac and Olivia Miller, Culley, Eila, and Landry Wendland, Alaina Riley, and Lydia Markt, Oregon.

The students have worked hard since September to create sets, learn lines and stage directions and develop an overall understanding of how a show is put on and the inner workings of the theater.