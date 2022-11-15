The Tarkio High School Musical Theatre Department invites everyone to enjoy this year’s fall musical. Tickets for Chicago are now available in the superintendent’s office at THS or at the door the day of the show. They are $10 for adults and $5 for students.

Directed by Casey Martin, Melody Barnett, and Nathaniel Wehmeyer, Chicago, Broadway’s longest-running American musical, is a dazzling and satirical look at fame, justice, and the media machine.

Set in 1920s Chicago and based on real-life murders and trials, Chicago follows Roxie Hart, a wannabe vaudevillian star who murders her lover and is arrested, despite her attempts to convince her pushover husband, Amos, to lie for her. In the Cook County Jail, Roxie meets her hero, the famed double-murderess and nightclub performer Velma Kelly. When both acquire the same lawyer, the greedy and lustful superstar, Billy Flynn, tensions come to a head as they vie for the spotlight – though instead of onstage, they’re mugging for the flashbulbs of the newspaper reporters. With catchy music and timeless lyrics by John Kander and Fred Ebb, and a funny, intelligent, and utterly engaging book by Kander and Bob Fosse, Chicago is a musical spectacular that is as addictive as gossip rags and as unforgettable as any trial of the century.

Chicago The Musical will be presented by Tarkio High School students Friday and Saturday, November 18 and 19, at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday, November 20, at 2:00 p.m. in the THS Auditorium. Seating is limited so be sure to get your tickets to make sure you have a spot!

The THS cast includes: Velma Kelly – Faith Anderson, Roxie Hart – Claire Martin, Billy Flynn – Ian Stepp, Amos Hart – Daniel Lesher, Matron “Mama” Morton – Alex Barnett, Mary Sunshine/Annie – Addie Noland, Fogarty/Harrison – Connor Brown, Liz/Kitty – Lizzie Schlueter, June – Abbie Harms, Hunyak – Brezie Bywater, Mona – Kami Brown, Fred Casely – River Dow, Judge/MC – Tyler Donaldson, Cop/Clerk – Gabe Harms, MC/Reporters/Male Ensemble – Kale Lekey, Kayden Levendahl, Keaton Romeo-McCanless, Connor Morton, Bo Peregrine, and Quin Staten, and M.C./ Female Prisoners/Flappers – Sydnee Bruns, Dylan Drummond, Jillian Hannah, Jayla Irvine, Zoe Madron, Rainy Nordhausen, Olivia Schaeffer, Jaeka Wiley, and Aly Wooten.