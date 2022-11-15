Westboro Lions Club and Helping Hands Family held a breakfast and lunch Saturday, November 12, 2022, at the fire station in Westboro, Missouri. A Hunters’ Breakfast was held Saturday morning and then a Meat-A-Plenty Lunch took place. Pictured above are Mark Moon and Gary Peregrine at the lunch. Below are Lions Club members Jim Morrison and Dan Yonker (who is also with Helping Hands Family). Around $2,000 was raised from these events and will be put toward nutrition advocacy and other Lions projects.