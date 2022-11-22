From December through February, Missouri’s winter eagle watching is spectacular. Discover nature with the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) through Eagle Days events around the state or enjoy watching bald eagles on your own.

Because of Missouri’s big rivers, many lakes, and abundant wetlands, the Show-Me state is one of the leading lower 48 states for bald eagle viewing. Each fall, thousands of these great birds migrate south from their nesting range in Canada and the Great Lakes states to hunt in Missouri. Eagles take up residence wherever they find open water and plentiful food. More than 2,000 bald eagles are typically reported in Missouri during winter.

Watch for eagles perched in large trees along the water’s edge. Early in the morning you can see them flying and fishing. Be sure to dress for winter weather and don’t forget cameras and binoculars.

MDC Eagle Days Events

MDC is again offering Eagle Days events around the state. Some events will include live eagle programs, exhibits, activities, videos, and guides with spotting scopes. Some events require registration. Locations include:

• Loess Bluffs National Wildlife Refuge near Mound City – December 3, 2022, 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and December 4, 2022, 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

• Smithville Lake at Paradise Pointe Golf Course Clubhouse in Smithville

• Springfield Conservation Nature Center in Springfield

• Runge Conservation Nature Center in Jefferson City

• MINGO (Puxico School’s FEMA building, viewing stations at Mingo and Duck Creek)

• Audubon Center at Riverlands St. Louis

For more information, visit MDC online at mdc.mo.gov/events and search Eagle Days.