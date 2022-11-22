The Mule Barn Theatre Guild welcomes everyone to its Christmas Concert at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, December 4, 2022, at the Tarkio Rotary Theatre on the college campus. This is the final Artist Series Concert the guild is hosting in 2022.

Donovan Jones will be singing and playing the piano. This is Donovan’s second performance this year in the Rotary Theatre, having taken part in a Patsy Cline special. His skills are well above the average pianist and will be sure to delight.

The Ladies in Black (including Deb Johnson, Debra Wyatt, Lynn Hunter, and Terri Jackson) will also take the stage performing many of your favorites!

Deb Johnson is a retired educator who lives in Rock Port with her husband, Dan. Deb has been involved in theatre and has a love for music and entertainment. Debra Wyatt of Fairfax, Missouri, teaches K-12 vocal and instrumental music at Fairfax R-3. She is also active in the Southeast Nebraska Community Band. Lynn Hunter lives in Rock Port with her husband, Ron. She teaches elementary music at Rock Port R-II. Lynn has been on stage in theatre and has a passion for dance and choreography. Terri Jackson is also a former educator who is now working in the lab at Community Hospital-Fairfax. Terri has been an entertainer at the Celebrity Waiter Dinner and became involved with the Ladies in Black in 2021. Terri and her daughter reside between Fairfax and Rock Port on Hwy. J. These four ladies love performing and bringing joy to others with their karaoke style of singing. They are often seen performing at The Sanctuary in Shenandoah, the Celebrity Waiter Dinner, Great Northwest Winefest, and Atchison County Day of Prayer.

Come enjoy the sounds of the holidays and refreshments provided by Hy-Vee following the concert. Free-will donations will be accepted. Seating is limited so be sure to reserve your tickets as soon as possible by calling Sid Cooper at 816-261-4587 or 660-736-4239.