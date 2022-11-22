Everyone is encouraged to get in the Christmas spirit and join in the fun in Tarkio Saturday, December 17, for the Live Nativity and Christmas Light Parade.

The Live Nativity will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Tarkio First Baptist Church (20432 U.S. Hwy. 59, just south of the city limits). A free drive-through soup and sandwich meal will also be handed out. Light displays have been added this year and there will be cute animals to pet.

Then head down to Main Street in Tarkio for the Tarkio Parks and Recreation’s 2nd annual Christmas Light Parade at 7:30 p.m. This year’s theme is “Christmas Movies.” A parade entry registration form can be found on the Tarkio Parks and Recreation Facebook page. Santa and your favorite holiday characters will be in attendance and the parade will be a sight you don’t want to miss!

The Parks & Rec crew is also asking for nominations for Mr. and Mrs. Christmas. Nominations will be accepted November 25-30 of those residents who beam with community spirit, go out of their way to help a neighbor, cheer on the Wolves from the stands regularly, and who epitomize what it truly means to be a small-town supporter. Those selected will ride in the parade. Visit their Facebook page for more information.