The Christmas season is here! This Saturday, Tarkio and Rock Port will host their holiday events – Tarkio Community Christmas and the Rock Port Christmas Mall. These free events are open to the public.

The Salvation Army Bell Ringers will be out collecting donations in Fairfax this Friday and in Tarkio this Saturday. Please give if you can and help local families in need have an extra special Christmas.

If you are trying to think of another Christmas gift idea for someone special, look no further than a subscription to the Atchison County Mail. This is a great way to stay up-to-date on local happenings!

