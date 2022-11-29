Teresa Gayler will retire December 31, 2022, after more than 40 years at Citizens Bank & Trust in Rock Port.

Citizens Bank & Trust (CB&T) is losing a long-time, loyal employee of more than 40 years. Teresa Gayler started her banking career with CB&T on April 19, 1982, and she will officially retire on December 31, 2022. Her last day of service will be Thursday, December 15, 2022.

When Teresa began working for CB&T in 1982, her first job for the bank was as a teller where she worked until 1990. Teresa then became a credit secretary, a position she held until 1996 when she was promoted to loan officer. Teresa was later promoted to Compliance Officer in 1999. In April of 2000, she was promoted to Assistant Vice President and then to Vice President in December of 2009.

Teresa has done so much for the bank and her customers over the years. She has served the bank and its customers with the utmost respect and she always did it with a smile. Teresa always had her customers’ and the bank’s best interests at heart and she will be missed greatly by her customers, co-workers and CB&T directors and shareholders.

Citizens Bank & Trust will celebrate Teresa’s 40+ years of service with a retirement open house on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

CB&T celebrated its 120th anniversary on March 28, 2022. CB&T has two locations with the main location in Rock Port and a branch location in Mound City. The bank currently has 17 full-time employees in Rock Port and four full-time employees in Mound City. CB&T offers competitive deposit and loan products to customers in Atchison and Holt counties in Missouri and customers in the surrounding communities of Southwest Iowa and Southeast Nebraska. CB&T recently rolled out their first mobile banking app, “CB&T Anywhere,” giving customers the ability to conduct banking transactions remotely using their mobile device such as a smartphone, tablet, or personal computer.

“While we are losing a great employee in Teresa who has been with us for an amazing 40+ years, we are excited for what the future holds for CB&T employees, shareholders, directors, and customers,” said Brock Nuckolls, bank president. “We want to take this time to thank all of our loyal customers, past and present, and we want to wish all of our customers and the communities in which we serve a happy and safe holiday season.”