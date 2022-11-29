Four East Atchison football players were recently named to the 2022 Missouri 8 Man Football All-State Team. Jarrett Spinnato received the honor of Special Teams Player of the Year and was also named 1st Team Defense. Charlie Litherbury was named 1st Team Defense and 3rd Team Offense. Collin Hedlund and Weston Klosek were named 3rd Team Defense.
