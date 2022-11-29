December 5, 1947

• Temperatures dropped to 14 degrees at 7:29 a.m. Sunday, November 30, for the minimum reading of the past week’s period. The week’s high was 60 degrees on Tuesday, December 2, at 1:30 p.m.

• Mrs. Eleanor Elmore of Kansas City, assistant executive secretary of the state nurses’ association, spoke Wednesday evening to a group of young women students at Tarkio College on the opportunities which a career in nursing affords. This was the first in a series of talks arranged by the dean of women to describe career opportunities to the college girls.

• The Tarkio Electric Shop will open for business tomorrow in its new location at the corner of Fourth and Main streets after several weeks of busy decorating. Owner Robert Martin has added new merchandise and is now offering extensive lines of electrical equipment in addition to maintaining a repair shop.

• Lieut. and Mrs. N. R. Wilson and son, Stephen, have returned to the States from the Philippine Islands where the lieutenant has been stationed for the past 27 months. At the end of his leave, Lieut. Wilson, who is a former Tarkio College student, will report to his new station at Forth Worth, Texas.

• A “new look” will beautify Main Street this Christmas. A 60 foot piece of Santa Claus driving his sleigh and reindeer will be stretched above the street diagonally from the First National Bank to the Farmers and Valley Bank. The lifesize masonite construction is the particular work of Don Harrison, Orville Schoonover, and Jack Kelly.

December 7, 1972

• Miss Karla Keever has been absent from school for an extended length of time as the result of a recent operation. She is now being taught by a lecture telephone and direct telephone line with the school. Karla, a fourth grader, is being provided the telephone line by the State Department of Education and the local school district.

• A fine team effort and the last second heroics of senior guard Charles Parker spelled defeat for the highly regarded Drury College team as Tarkio won 71-69 in their first home encounter Saturday night. Parker’s 18 foot jumper came with 11 seconds remaining and broke the 69-69 tie.

• Nearly 500 people attended the open house held Sunday at the new spacious Flower Bowl location on Main Street owned and completely remodeled by Rev. W. L. Rains. Mr. Rains started the project in the former Redfern Body Shop building last April.

December 4, 1997

• Fourth grade students at Tarkio Elementary recently completed a study of New England in social studies. To go along with the study and Thanksgiving, area residents visited the school November 25 and showed the students how people lived in the “Colonial” days. Students learned how to do basket weaving, quilt making, butter churning, and candle making.

• Over $1,000 has been donated to help decorate Main Street for Christmas. John Whittington of Tarkio, an employee of St. Joseph Light & Power, recently hung greenery and lights on the poles that line Main Street.

• MFA Oil Company of Fairfax, Missouri, has made plans to install petrol card gas pumps in Tarkio. The pumps will be located east of Martin Car Wash on Highway 136. The site will include diesel and unleaded gas.