December 5, 1947

• George L. Carter, pioneer Atchison County farmer, died at his home in Fairfax Friday after a long illness at the age of 92 years, 8 months, and 22 days. Carter was a retired farmer who operated the same farm for 62 years. His parents were of Southern aristocracy, his father being a native of Kentucky and his mother a native of Virginia, a descendant of Robert E. Lee of Civil War fame.

• Relatives here have received word of the death of C. Elliott Smith at his home in Belle Meade, New Jersey. His death was caused by a heart ailment. Mr. Smith, who was 47 years old, spent much of his early life in Fairfax and was a graduate of Fairfax High School in the class of 1919. He was a teacher at New York University at the time of his death.

• The Firestone Store and Texaco Service Station, which for the past two years have been operated by Sliger & Son, is now being operated by Melvin Brothers Oil Co., and Otis Melvin, a member of the firm, is the local manager.

December 7, 1972

• A community potluck dinner will honor the 1972 Fairfax football squad Sunday, December 10, at the high school cafeteria. The occasion climaxes the successful Bulldogs’ season, having finished as the State 1-A runner-up.

• Radar controlled traffic in Fairfax since July 25 of this year has cost speeders a total of $843 in fines. Knowledge that the radar gun is being used has greatly slowed traffic on Main Street, according to City Marshal Harrington. The $1,000 cost of the instrument has almost been recovered.

• With the return of fair weather last week, the exterior work at the new Exchange Bank building is near completion. Electric current has been connected through underground wiring and heat has been turned on in the building.

• Twenty giant candle-like Christmas decorations grace Main Street in Fairfax from the school overpass to the railroad. Red garland makes them attractive in the daylight hours and dozens of lights give the effect of glimmering candle glow at nighttime.

December 4, 1997

• Edward and Carol (Wright) Ball were married December 18, 1947, at the Fairfax United Methodist Church. The officiating minister was Rev. Kenneth J. Bressler. A reception honoring the couple for their 50th wedding anniversary will be held December 20 at the Fairfax Methodist Church.

• Community Hospital’s Cardio-Pulmonary Care Department is now under the contracted services of Advanced Healthcare Resources, Inc.

• The annual Mound City Invitational Basketball Tournament opened Monday night and the Fairfax girls met the Craig girls on the court. Fairfax blistered the net with 103 points for the win.

• The Fairfax Junior High Lady Bulldogs won the South Holt Basketball Tournament by defeating Rock Port, West Nodaway, and South Holt.

• The city celebrated Light Night in the park with around 100 people in attendance Friday night. Winners of the lighting contest were: humorous category – Jim Ball family; religious category – Methodist Church; traditional category – Wolverine 4-H Club; and grand prize – Xi sorority.