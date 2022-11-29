Mikayla Makings (Rock Port) passes inside as Lizzie Schlueter (EA) takes away the shot. The Rock Port and East Atchison high school teams started the basketball season at the Mound City Invitational Basketball Tournament Monday, November 28. Results will be printed in next week’s paper.

Faith Anderson takes a shot from the lane against Rock Port in the opening games of the Mound City Tournament.

Aidan Burke gets the basket and the foul against South Holt in the first round of Mound City Tournament action.

Cameron Oswald floats one in against Bishop LeBlond during first round action of the Mound City Tournament.