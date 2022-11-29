The Nodaway Chorale will present a concert of holiday vocal music Sunday, December 11, at 4:00 p.m. at Schneider Performing Arts Center, Maryville High School, 1501 South Munn Street in Maryville, Missouri.

The theme of the concert is “Holiday Tapestry.” Tentative concert selections include well-known compositions such as “The First Noel,” arranged by Dan Forrest, the beloved “O Holy Night,” “Halle, Halle, Halle” a Caribbean folk carol, “Yes, Virginia, There’s a Santa Claus,” and “Light One Candle,” made famous by Peter, Paul, and Mary.

Sharing the stage with the Nodaway Chorale will be special guest performers the Spectrum Chorus from Maryville High School, directed by Vanessa Parsons.

Chorale Music Director Jim Rash said, “Both the Nodaway Chorale and MHS Spectrum are accomplished choral singers. At past concerts, however, the audience has experienced incredibly special musical moments as the energy on stage skyrockets and elicits chills and occasional tears when the two groups sing as one.”

Admission is free. Tax-deductible donations at the door are encouraged. The Nodaway Chorale is a non-profit, non-audition, secular mixed voice chorus with over 40 singers from several communities in the county.

For more information email info@nodawaychorale.org or visit their website, nodawaychorale.org, or social media pages.