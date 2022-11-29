December 5, 1947

• Cadet Lee S. Pemberton, son of Mr. and Mrs. Lee Pemberton of Rock Port, was promoted to the rank of sergeant at Wentworth Military Academy in Lexington, Missouri, last week.

• Did you know that England issued the first Christmas card only a little more than 100 years ago? This country brought out its own Christmas card around 1875. The alleged first Christmas card was a 6-panelled affair depicting ice skaters, a Christmas party, girl singers, distribution of soup to the poor, a Punch and Judy show, and two figures dancing – all in one card.

• One of the first school box suppers of the season was held November 20 at the Goldenview school, of which Mrs. Mildred Meyerkorth is teacher. It proved to be one of the best such affairs of the season as the sum of $120 was cleared.

• A freezing rain which fell throughout Wednesday and into Thursday morning covered trees, wires, and shrubbery with a heavy coating of ice, which broke off many large limbs.

November 30, 1972

• Eighteen sheets of plywood sprouted legs and walked away from the Rock Port city light plant over the past couple of months. The city is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the plywood-napper.

• A Scout Induction and Court of Honor was held November 27 at the Memorial Building in Rock Port. The shape and color of Scouting is undergoing a change, as the whole Scout program is making changes to the uniforms with a new color, berets are the new head gear rather than the old overseas caps, and the new Scout manual calls for the bestowing of awards and badges as soon as they are earned.

• A total of 54 deer were checked in by successful hunters during the final five days of the 1972 rifle deer season bringing the total take in Atchison County to 122 deer. Of that final total, 103 were bucks and 19 were does.

• The Rock Port R-II school has ordered a wrestling mat to be used for intramural competition or if there is enough interest, a wrestling program may get started at Rock Port to compliment basketball as a winter sport.

• Did you know there are 93 blackboards in Rock Port High School? You could build a bridge across the Missouri River with 93 blackboards. You could spread 1,889 feet of peanut butter on them and could lay 2,451 and 1/2 pieces of bread on them.

November 27, 1997

• The Principles of Technology class at Rock Port High School went to Shenandoah, Iowa, in order to visit Pella and Eaton’s Thursday, November 21. At Pella, the students viewed the manufacturing of the windows, some of which are intended for Notre Dame University.

• The annual American Legion dinner was held on Veterans Day. The vast majority of veterans present were WWII vets. Fifty year certificate recipients of the American Legion were Bob Hecker, Duane Minter, John Henry Cox, and Bill Jack Harmon.

• If you happen to hear the festive ring of Christmas carols outside your door on Tuesday, December 2, open your door and heart to listen to New Horizons members who will be caroling in town that evening and collecting non-perishable items to share with the Rock Port Ministerial Alliance food pantry.

• On November 20, the Rock Port FHA went skating at SkateLand. Thirty-eight members, supervisor Mrs. Mulvania, and one guest, the Chapter Grandmother Barb Deatz, attended the event. After skating, they visited Burger King.