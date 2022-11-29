The Rock Port Beta Gals are holding their annual diaper drive benefiting Atchison County families in need of diapers and other baby items. The collection runs from November 15 through December 3. Donations may be dropped off at Citizens Bank & Trust, Bank Midwest, Stoner Drug, Jumpstart Nutrition, and Community Hospital-Fairfax. Monetary donations can be given to any of the Beta Gals. Beta Gals will also have a drop box at the Rock Port Christmas Mall on Saturday, December 3.