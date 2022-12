The Tarkio Nutrition Center will hold its Christmas meal Tuesday, December 20, 11:10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Tarkio Nutrition Center. The menu will consist of ham, sweet potatoes, green bean casserole, pistachio salad, dessert, and roll. The cost for those under 60 is $7, and $5 for those over 60. Call the center at 660-736-5725 by 9:00 a.m. on December 20 if you would like a meal to go.