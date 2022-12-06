If you are an Atchison County parent who is expecting or have a little one under the age of six months, a Community Baby Shower is being held in your honor! The event will take place from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. December 13, 2022, at the Tarkio Community Building (603 S. 3rd Street). There will be a variety of resources and baby items/clothing given away. Lunch will be provided.

Contact Katie McCown at 816-420-7595 to register. Registration ends December 9. The event is being sponsored by the Atchison County Health Department, easterseals Midwest, and Healthy Blue.