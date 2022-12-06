Every year, Dollar General in Tarkio puts up a box next to the register sweetly decorated in Christmas wrapping paper asking people to donate toys for tots. These toys are than donated to Community Services, Inc. to go along with the Adopt-a-Family items that are given out at Christmas. Some years, the box gets filled and others it doesn’t, but families are very thankful for all the donations.

This year, Dollar General talked to Santa and asked him to come on Thursday, December 8, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. for families to take pictures and to stuff the box with donations (if it isn’t full yet). Come join in stuffing the box this holiday season!