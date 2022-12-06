Donna Whelan and Annie Wakefield enjoy looking at all of the vendor booths and the amazing crafts and artwork.

The Rock Port Fire Department helps Santa get to the Atchison County Memorial Building for all of the waiting kids. Santa paid a visit to the Rock Port Christmas Mall Saturday, December 3.

The Clodfelter girls, Aleyda, Maya and Sadie, give Santa a hug after giving him their wish list. (See page 4 for more pictures.)

Tiana Jones, one of the Beta Gals, works with a young man at the Rock Port Christmas Mall and tells him the meaning of a candy cane and how it symbolizes Christianity.

Abby Palmer helps her son, Oscar, decorate a cookie before Santa arrives.

Emersyn and Stetson Martin sit patiently but Memphis wants nothing to do with Santa.