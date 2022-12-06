The Tarkio Community Christmas Event was held Saturday, December 3, 2022, at the Community Building. Santa Claus was on hand to hear the Christmas wishes of every good little girl and boy, including Ray Herron of Rock Port, Missouri.

Landon Scott and Landon Driskell make Christmas ornaments.

TJ Slemp, with the help of donations from community members, set up a Santa’s gift shop for the Tarkio Community Christmas attendees. The kids could purchase gifts for their family members for $1 each.

The Tarkio and Westboro United Methodist Churches set up a hot chocolate bar for shoppers.

The Tarkio Lions Club, represented by Larry Amthor, left, provided free chili and hot dogs for all the participants.