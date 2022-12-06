Aimeé Seymour hands an apron to Marie Adams for bell ringing in Fairfax. (Atchison County Mail photo)

The Salvation Army’s local bell ringers were out in full force this weekend in Fairfax and Tarkio. Around $7,000 was raised during the Friday and Saturday collections. This amazing total would not be possible without the generous donations of all who provided funds, as well as the many wonderful volunteers who donated their time to stand out in the cold and ring the bells. Some of Tarkio’s volunteers included Rob and Robin Winger, above, and special guest, Christmas Tree, also known as Josh Schlueter, below right. (Janene McEnaney photos)