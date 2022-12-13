The Atchison County Commission met Tuesday, November 22, 2022. Presiding Commissioner Curtis Livengood, South District Commissioner Richard Burke, and Past President Susette Taylor were attending the annual conference of the Missouri Association of Counties. North District Commissioner Jim Quimby was not able to attend.

––

The Atchison County Commission did not meet Thursday, November 24, 2022, due to the Thanksgiving holiday.

––

The Atchison County Commission met Tuesday, November 29, 2022. Present were: Presiding Commissioner Curtis Livengood, South District Commissioner Richard Burke, and Susette Taylor, Clerk of the Commission. North District Commissioner Jim Quimby was absent.

Minutes of the previous meeting were read and approved.

Bills were reviewed and approved for payment.

The commission met with Dave Hoffman, Tarkio Tech. Road and Bridge Supervisor Kamron Woodring was present for the discussion. Mr. Hoffman presented an approval from the City of Tarkio granting approval for the county to assist with adding a drive along the back side of Tarkio Tech for delivery trucks to exit without having to turn around. Supervisor Woodring had looked at the project and due to the amount of water that drains to that area it would have to be engineered before the county would be able to assist with any work. Mr. Hoffman was advised he could check with Snyder and Associates, Maryville. Once the engineering is complete, Supervisor Woodring can meet with Mr. Hoffman to discuss the project.

Emergency Management Director Rhonda Wiley met with the commission and reported that installation of the new windows at the E-911 Office as going very well. She also noted that her current computer will no longer allow needed updates and should be replaced before any data is lost.

Melissa Massar, project manager with Great River Engineering, met with the commission and Road and Bridge Supervisor Woodring to review the three contracts for preliminary engineering for BRO-R003(24), BRO-R003-(25) and BRO-R003(26). Each contract contained a cover letter to Dave Earls, MoDOT Northwest District, stating that the Atchison County Commission is requesting approval to begin work on the listed bridge projects. The Atchison County Commission confirms that all federal and state statutes have been followed in the preparation of these contracts. Atchison County has further determined that they are not adequately staffed to perform the engineering services; therefore, has hired Great River Associates, Inc. to perform the engineering services for all three bridge projects. Ms. Massar went over each contract in detail and reviewed the scope of services that will be provided with the preliminary engineering. Due to the length of each contract, the commission took the contracts under advisement to allow Supervisor Woodring time to review them before signing.

Clerk Taylor reported that Chad Higdon with Second Harvest had contacted her to see if the commission would consider a donation from ARPA Funds to be used for matching funds for a grant they were seeking for a new refrigeration and docking facility. Second Harvest provides needed services to Northwest Missouri and beyond. The commissioners voted to donate $5,000 to Second Harvest.

The commission and Road and Bridge Supervisor Woodring participated in a conference call with attorney Ivan Schraeder with Schraeder Law Firm to discuss a letter he received form Morton Reed Counts Briggs and Robb, representing owners of Sly Farms, LLC, in connection with Road #367 in Atchison County.

––

The Atchison County Commission met Thursday, December 1, 2022. Present were: Presiding Commissioner Curtis Livengood, South District Commissioner Richard Burke, and North District Commissioner Jim Quimby. Susette Taylor, Clerk of the Commission was absent to attend the quarterly meeting of Northwest clerks.

Minutes of the previous meeting were read and approved.

Bills were reviewed and approved for payment.

Road and Bridge Supervisor Kamron Woodring met with the commission and reported that he had reviewed the three contracts for preliminary engineering for BRO-R003(24), BRO-R003-(25) and BRO-R003(26) as presented by Melissa Massar, project manager with Great River Engineering, at the prior meeting and found everything to be in order. The commissioners voted to sign all three contracts as presented.

Supervisor Woodring then began preliminary budget review with the commission.

––

The Atchison County Commission met Tuesday, December 6, 2022. Present were: Presiding Commissioner Curtis Livengood, South District Commissioner Richard Burke, North District Commissioner Jim Quimby, and Susette Taylor, Clerk of the Commission.

Minutes of the previous meeting were read and approved.

Bills were reviewed and approved for payment.

Month end department reports were reviewed and approved.

The following department budgets were presented for review: Treasurer, Collector, Recorder, Public Administrator, Coroner, and Prosecuting Attorney. Collector Diane Livengood and Prosecuting Attorney Dan Smith spent time with the commission reviewing their upcoming budget requests.

Clerk Taylor and the commissioners spent time discussing payroll for 2023 and the commission requested that she add a 3% COLA for 2023 for their review.