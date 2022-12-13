During the Elf Auction, Brothers and Sisters Daryl and Emcee Casey Martin showcased the items up for bid. Pictured with Emcee Martin are Elves Kristy Noland, Donny Noland, and Blu Dow. Over $7,000 was raised at the Elf Auction. All proceeds will go to the Tarkio Parks & Rec bleacher renovation at the city ball field.

The Tarkio Parks & Recreation Board reinstituted the much-loved Elf Commercials and Elf Auction that began in the 1980s and took place every Christmas through the early 2000s. The commercials and auction were played for a live audience and those tuned in through Facebook on Sunday evening, December 11, 2022. During the auction, Emcee Casey Martin recognized some of the previous elves and crew – including Gary Vette, Regina Irvine, and Will Johnson.

Daniel Lesher, singing “Mister Cellophane” from the musical Chicago, was one of the entertainers who performed during the Elf Auction.

Elf commercials were filmed the past few months and then played for viewers during the Elf Auction. Tarkio Parks & Rec elves, pictured with Mayor Mark Staten at the Avalanche on #ShopAC Night, included, from left to right: front row – Kristy Noland, Summer Reeves, Paige Agnew, and Brooke Vette; middle row – Seth Spire, Jennifer Peregrine, Ashlee Driskell, Blu Dow, and Ellie Graves; and back row – Mayor Mark Staten, Trey Graves, Jeff Agnew, and Tommy Dow.