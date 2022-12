Calling all kid carolers! Community Hospital-Fairfax in Fairfax, Missouri, invites you to a Christmas Hall Sing Thursday, December 22, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. All children are invited to come sing Christmas carols throughout the hallways to cheer up the patients and staff. Cookies will be handed out, as well as prizes for the most festive outfit! Community Hospital-Fairfax is located at 26136 Hwy. 59, on the north side of Fairfax.