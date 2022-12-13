The Rock Port United Methodist Church will be having two services on Christmas Eve. The first will be at 6:00 p.m. followed by one at 11:00 p.m. with pastors Devon Sons and Bill Hargis.

The Tarkio Presbyterian Church Choir and Bell Choir will present a program of Christmas music during the worship service at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, December 18. The church is located at 700 Maple Street. Everyone is welcome to attend this special service celebrating the birth of Jesus.

The Tarkio/Westboro Community Christmas Service will be held Sunday, December 18, at 6:00 p.m. at the Tarkio First Baptist Church. The Tarkio/Westboro Ministerial Alliance will host the service.