Kelsea Kirwan was recognized as the Most Valuable Player for the Lady Wolves’ 2022 season.

Alex Barnett received the Dedication Award at the Lady Wolves’ awards banquet.

Sydnee Bruns received the Indian Award at the Lady Wolves’ Girls’ Golf awards banquet.

Josie King received the Wolf Award at the Lady Wolves’ Girls’ Golf awards banquet.

Kamryn Brown was named the Most Improved Player for the Lady Wolves’ 2022 season.

The East Atchison Girls’ Golf Team members were honored with a dinner and awards for their record breaking successes this season. The team won every tournament they played in this year. They were named district champions, state champions, had three golfers medal in the state championship tournament and one golfer win the individual state championship. This is the first state championship won by an East Atchison team in any sport and the first time an East Atchison Lady Wolf has earned an individual state golf championship title.

Awards presented include:

Sydnee Bruns – Indian Award for her determination

Alex Barnett – Dedication Award for her dedication to the sport and her team

Josie King – Wolf Award for her leadership

Kelsea Kirwan – Most Valuable Player award for winning the Class 1 State Championship

Kamryn Brown – Most Improved Player for her hard work and dedication in improving her golf game

Also, the girls gave a big shout out to their coach Melody Barnett. She has pushed the girls since last spring to practice and be better. She even drove them to tournaments all summer in the “off” season to help them improve their games.