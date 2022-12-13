Tommi Martin, Lizzie Schlueter, Claire Martin, Natalie Hedlund, and Emilee Caudill were recognized for their outstanding seasons. Lizzie (blocks), Claire (assists and aces), Natalie (kills and blocks), and Emilee (digs) all set new individual records. All five girls also received post season honors.

Senior Lady Wolf volleyball players Natalie Hedlund, Emilee Caudill, Tessa Rolf, and Alexis Gibler were recognized for their outstanding contributions to the team throughout their high school careers.

Natalie Hedlund was named the Most Valuable Player for the Lady Wolves’ 2022 season.

Addison Noland was recognized as the Most Improved Player for the Lady Wolves’ 2022 season.

The East Atchison Volleyball Team members were recognized for their individual and team accomplishments at an awards banquet held last week at Fairfax High School. The girls had a fantastic season, making it all the way to the state tournament for the first time in East Atchison volleyball history.

As a team, the girls: placed third in the EA Tournament; were the Champions of the Nodaway-Holt Tournament; placed fourth in the LeBlond Tournament; were named the Class 1 District 16 Champions (third year in a row); the Class 1 Sectional Champions (first time in EA history); Class 1 Quarterfinal Champions (first time in EA history); and placed fourth at the Class 1 State Tournament (first time in EA history, first time in Tarkio school history, and third time in Fairfax school history). The Lady Wolves also set a record for most wins in EA volleyball program history (28-8) beating the old record by six wins.

All of these accomplishments would have not been possible without the amazing achievements from the individual players themselves. There were several outstanding leaders this season.

• Grace Oswald finished the season with 137 digs.

• Lizzie Schlueter set a record for blocks in a match with nine, ended the season with 47 aces, 263 kills, 72 blocks, and 239 digs, was named to the 275 All-Conference Team, and was named 1st Team All-District.

• Addison Noland was named as the Lady Wolves’ Most Improved Player. She ended the season with 49 kills, 27 digs, and 21 blocks.

• Tommi Martin ended the season with 208 kills, 39 blocks, and 65 digs. She was named to the 275 All-Conference Team and was named 2nd Team All-District.

• Claire Martin set a record for most assists in a match with 54, set a record for most assists in a season with 993, and set a record for most assists in a career with 1,720. She also set a record for most aces in a season with 78 and tied the record for most aces in a career with 154. Claire was named as a unanimous member of the 275 All-Conference Team and was named 1st Team All-District. She also ended the season with 348 digs and 21 blocks.

• Senior Tessa Rolf ended the season with 48 aces and 55 digs.

• Senior Alexis Gibler ended the season with 156 kills, 110 digs, 11 blocks and 60 aces.

• Senior Emilee Caudill set a record for most digs in a match with 34 and set a record for most digs in a season with 456. She also set the record for most digs in a career with 788. She was named to the 275 All-Conference Honorable Mention Team and was named 2nd Team All-District. Emilee ended the season with 36 aces and she had 658 serve receive receptions with only 39 errors.

• Senior Natalie Hedlund set several records: most kills in a match with 29; most kills in a season with 435; most kills in a career with 943; most blocks in a season with 81; and most blocks in a career with 177. She was named to the 275 All-Conference Team as a unanimous selection. She was named 1st Team All-District. She was also named to the All-State Team and was named the KMA Missouri Volleyball Athlete of the Year. Natalie also ended the season with 43 aces and 328 digs. She was named the Lady Wolves’ Most Valuable Player.