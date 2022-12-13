The following real estate transfers were recorded in the Office of Eliza Beasing, Recorder at the Atchison County Courthouse in Rock Port, Missouri:

Warranty Deed: Filed November 16, 2022, by Tarkio Real Estate, LLC, to Standard Development Company, LLC, for land in Section 23, Township 65, Range 40, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed November 16, 2022, by Standard Development Co., LLC, to ICC Tarkio Fuel, LLC, for land in Section 23, Township 65, Range 40, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed November 16, 2022, by Ivan and Sharan Woltemath to Ivan and Sharan Woltemath, Co Trustees of the Ivan and Sharan Woltemath Revocable Trust, for land in Section 36, Township 67, Range 43, Atchison Count, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed November 16, 2022, by Tarkio Real Estate, LLC, to Standard Development Company, LLC, for Lots 8, 9, 10 and 11, Block 4, Original Plat, Fairfax, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed November 16, 2022, by Standard Development Company, LLC, to ICC Fairfax Fuel, LLC, for Lots 8, 9, 10 and 11, Block 4, Original Plat, Fairfax, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed November 17, 2022, by Shirley Long to Shirley Long, Trustee of the Shirley Long Revocable Trust for land in Sections 31 and 36, Township 6, Range 40, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed November 17, 2022, by DT Cooper, LLC, to LaPampa Ag, LLC, for land in Section 23, Township 64, Range 39, Atchison County, Missouri.

Beneficiary Deed: Filed November 21, 2022, by David and Patty Kemerling to Nicholas Kemerling for Lot 3, Pleasant View Subdivision, and land in Section 22, Township 65, Range 41, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed November 22, 2022, by Anthony and Lisa Mitchell to Curtis and Courtney Grossman for Lots 32 and 33, Fifth Addition, Fairfax, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed November 22, 2022, by Vicki Melies to Anita Sutter for land in Sections 26 and 27, Township 64, Range 42, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed November 22, 2022, by Jackie Perry to Anita Sutter for land in Sections 26 and 27, Township 64, Range 42, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed November 22, 2022, by Amy and Jacob Francis to Anita Sutter for land in Sections 26 and 27, Township 64, Range 42, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed November 22, 2022, by Herbert and Anita Sutter to Herbert and Anita Sutter, Trustees of the Herbert and Anita Sutter Revocable Trust, for land in Sections 26 and 27, Township 64, Range 42, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed November 22, 2022, by Herbert and Anita Sutter to Amy Francis for land in Sections 26 and 27, Township 64, Range 42, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed November 23, 2022, by Steven and Marcia Umbarger to Steven and Marcia Umbarger, Trustee of the Steven and Marcia Umbarger Revocable Trust, for Lot 1, Third Addition, Fairfax, Missouri, and Lot 19, Willi-Gwen Heights, Rock Port, Missouri.

Beneficiary Deed: Filed November 28, 2022, by Shirley Boyer to Cleon Tetrick Jr., for Lot 1, Fifth Addition, Fairfax, Missouri.

Ninety-nine Year Grant: Filed November 28, 2022, by Glenn and Barbara Rolf to Adam and Rachel Rolf for land in Section 3, Township 66, Range 40, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed with Life Estate: Filed November 28, 2022, by Carol Herron to Rebel Herron, Reven Herron, and Redge Herron for land in Sections 16 and 21, Township 64, Range 41, Atchison County, Missouri, and Outlet Lot 3, Rock Port, Missouri.

Beneficiary Deed: Filed November 28, 2022, by Beverly Kingery to Rachel Minter, Richard Kingery and Ryan Kingery for land in Section 10, Township 63, Range 41, Atchison County, Missouri

Quit Claim Deed: Filed November 28, 2022, by Shellene Murphy to Tony Patton for Lot 3, Third Addition, Fairfax, Missouri.