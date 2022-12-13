Mrs. Amy’s Atchison County Head Start students

Dear Santa, I’m on the nice list. I want Hot Wheels and monster truck cars. Sincerely, Abel

Dear Santa, I’m on the naughty list. I want a toy. Sincerely, Garrett

Dear Santa, I have been nice. I want a real dog. Thank you. Sincerely, Everly

Dear Santa, I have been good. I want a pink bird called a flamingo. Sincerely, Kit

Dear Santa, I’m on the good list. I want a makeup purse. My sister wants Elf leggings and a hat. My brother wants a toy pig. Sincerely, Emma

Dear Santa, I’m on the good list. I want the little dolls inside of a ball. There is a wrapper that I have to open. Ryker wants boy Barbie dolls. Sincerely, Niya

Dear Santa, I’m on the good list. I want Barbies. Sincerely, Brylee

Dear Santa, I want the black sessher Transformer. I think I’m on the good list. Sincerely, Wade

Dear Santa, I want a bumble bee that changes to a T-rex. It lights up. I’m on the good list. Trip is on the good list. Trip wants Mickey Mouse and baby shark. Mom wants pretty stuff. Sincerely, Oaklee

Dear Santa, I want a tractor. Sincerely, Braxtin

Dear Santa, I’ve been a little good and a little bad. I would like toys. Mama Cait and Mama Alexis want toys, too. Sincerely, Channing

Dear Santa, I have been good. I would like some games. Cruz wants a monster truck. My mommy wants me to have a good Christmas. Sincerely, Nova

Dear Santa, I start with a C. I am on the good list. I would like a pink house. Sincerely, Cammie

Fairfax R-3 First Graders

Dear Santa, I want a pet lizard and the last form of Goku and a toy comicomiha. From, Damon

Dear Santa, I want an Elf on a Shelf and my brother Alex to be nice to me. From, Garrett

P.S. I love Christmas and the reindeer because Christmas would be ruined if the reindeer were not there to help Santa’s sled. It wouldn’t be able to fly, the sled wouldn’t be able to fly without the reindeer.

Dear Santa, I want a unicorn and a guinea pig, but not a live guinea pig. I love you Santa. By, Paisleigh

P.S. And I hope I will give you cookies and milk and I will leave some carrots for the reindeer.

Dear Santa, I want a blue camera and a boy kid Barbie and LOL dolls. Love, Ellee

Dear Santa, I would like a dog puzzle and a cat puzzle. I would also like Goku and a spirit ball and the alien from Goku. I love you Santa! From, Xavier

Dear Santa, I want a toy lizard and a pet hamster. I want a toy bird. That’s all I need for Christmas. Love, Ayden

Dear Santa, For Christmas I want my elf to spend Christmas with me and I want a hoverboard and I want some clothes for my Elf on a Shelf and maybe a sweater too for my elf. Do you leave money for if I’m good? I want the 4th Mermaids to the Rescue book and I want my kitten to come back. Can you grab my phone and make it say Jo Hurst’s iPhone? Love, Jo

Dear Santa, I want a Gab phone and a phone case. I want a hoverboard and a ukulele. I want my Elf on a Shelf to spend Christmas with me. I want to get clothes for my elf too. I want a sweater for my elf. I want a camera and some puzzles and then I want Christmas clothes. Love, Lucy

Dear Santa, I wish for an Elf on the Shelf and 1000 horses. I want a dog named Snoopy. And a Christmas tree and lights. I want a Christmas countdown calendar. I wish for lots of games. I want a clipboard for myself and a speaker that I could listen to music. I want a JoJo Sewa puzzle with a unicorn on it. Love, Joella

Dear Santa, I want some LOL dolls and then I want a American Girl Doll kitchen and a bedroom and a bathroom and an American Girl Doll horse stable. Now I want a American Girl Doll horse. That’s it. Abbi

Dear Santa, I want more LOL dolls, a baby doll and a pacifier. I also want a baby LOL doll. I want a Really Great Reading kit like I use at school. I would like a computer and a keyboard, a laptop, and some play magnet money. I would like a lot of chocolate candy. I would like some flags and Frozen headphones. I also really want a real elf. I would like a toy bridge and some linking cubes and a doorbell. I would like a rubber ducky for my small brother. I would like some toy money too and some buttons and some clear chips. From, Nakeyda

Fairfax R-3 Smart Steps Preschoolers

Dear Santa, I love you. I would like to have a toy dinosaur and Legos, and play-doh. I would like a sweater, too. That’s not a toy… It’s blue. I want ice cream made out of play-doh, like on the commercial. Please can I have a jukebox? Merry Christmas! Love, Jackson Zumbrunnen (age 5)

Dear Santa, How are the reindeer? I want a dinosaur racetrack and I want a big monster truck whale. I want a big robot. I want a Batman towy and a tanker truck. I want a Lightning McQueen car and for my sister, a girl doll. I like my sisters. Merry Christmas! Love, Jack Clement (age 5)

Dear Santa, How are the elves? I want a Doc McStuffins box for Christmas. I want a Barbie doll and a Santa box. I’ve been a good girl. I would like a chicken. I like you! Merry Christmas! Love, Harper Smith (age 4)

Dear Santa, How are Mrs. Claus, the elves, the reindeer, and Rudolph the red nosed reindeer? I want a astronaut for Christmas and a flashlight and a sweater. I want colored play-doh with a monster in it. I want a table with chairs. Please can I have Legos? Merry Christmas! I love you Santa and Mrs. Claus! Love, Aubree Simmons (age 4)

Dear Santa, How are the elves? I want a scooter for Christmas. I want a toy fluffy kitty. I want Santa to bring me unicorn toys. I want a fluffy toy zebra. I want a fluffy elephant. I want a toy computer. I love you! Love, Bristol Sutter (age 4)

Dear Santa, Can I have a Casey’s card? Please can I have play-doh? I want a dinosaur. How are the elves? My big sissy’s elf has a broken leg! I love you! I’ll leave cookies and carrots and milk for you. Merry Christmas! Love, Ivy Daugherty (age 4)

Dear Santa, How are the elves? I want my ears pierced, please! Can I have a phone? I want a real life dog and new shoes. Like new black shoes and a doll house. Can I have a pink house with a fence? I mean a big fence in my backyard! I love you! Merry Christmas! Love, Charlie White (age 4)

Dear Santa, I want just a lot of baby dolls and a Barbie house. I want pacifiers for my babies and also a bib and a baby bottle. And also a high chair and a playpen. I want a Mickey house. Love, Arya Thomas (age 3)

Dear Santa, How are the elves? I want a big dino-car. I want a baby dinosaur that will eat my finger off. I want a baby dodo bird. I want Uncle Ben at my birthday. I want a big army car to drive and shoot. I want a big Buzz Lightyear robot man. Love, Case Larson (age 3)

Dear Santa, How’s Rudolph? I maybe want a blue car. Merry Christmas! Love, Wesley Long (age 3)

Tarkio Elementary Students

Dear Santa, How old are you? I have been good this year. For Christmas I wish a PS5 and eye drops please? I hope you stay warm. Merry Christmas, Santa. Love, Lance Lambert

Dear Santa, My name is Cesar and I am five years old. This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me candy and a tree. Love, Cesar Perez

Dear Santa, My name is Gigi and I am five years old. This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me a Barbie house. Love, Gigi Vette

Dear Santa, My name is Audrey and I am six years old. This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me a robot pig. Love, Audrey Anderson

Dear Santa, My name is Norma and I am six years old. This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me Barbies. Love, Norma England

Dear Santa, My name is Annistyn and I am five years old. This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me a gine pig. Love, Annistyn Schebaum

Dear Santa, Do any of the elves have a beard? I have been very good this year. For Christmas, may I please have a Baby Alive that grows up, a drawing tablet with a pen, and a stick on mirror? Have a good Christmas. Love, Violet

Dear Santa, How old are you? I have been good this year! For Christmas, may I please have a fake diamond, toy megalodone monster truck? Thank you for the toys. Love, Lance R.

Dear Santa, How did you get all your reindeer? I have been good this year. For Christmas, may I please have some books, a stuffed animal, and make my mom happy? I wish you a very Merry Christmas. Love, Myla

Dear Santa, Do your elfs get presents? I have been good this year! For Christmas, may I please have a real life fake baby doll, a squishmallow, and a stufe-animal that looks like an elf? Merry Christmas. Love, Elizabeth

Dear Santa, My name is Adamae and I am six years old. This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me a robot and a snow globe. Love, Adamae Ridnour

Dear Santa, My name is Declan and I am five years old. This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me a police racecar. Love, Declan Vogler

Dear Santa, How old are you? I have been good this year! For Christmas, may I please have a pony, a puppy, and a kitty please? I wish you a veary Mary Christmas! Love, Danielle Leigh Burke

Dear Santa, My name is Ryker and I am five years old. This year, I have been nice. For Christmas, please bring me a truck and a dinosaur. Love, Ryker Smith

Dear Santa, My name is Zaidyn and I am six years old. This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me stuffed animal Rudolf and Santa suit. Love, Zaidyn Adams

Dear Santa, My name is Kinley and I am six years old. This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me a Nintendo Switch. Love, Kinley Niles

Dear Santa, My name is Ellie and I am six years old. This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me a cat and dog. Love, Ellie Wallace

Dear Santa, My name is Logan and I am five years old. This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me a puckapillar. Love, Logan Bolin

Dear Santa, My name is Jaxton and I am five years old. This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me rainbow friends. Love, Jaxton Levendahl

Dear Santa, My name is Reagan and I am five years old. This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me stuffed animal party. Love, Reagan Dorrel

Dear Santa, Thank you. You’re a good Santa and the elves make the toys. Get all the presents in the Christmas tree. I want video games. A blue switch. A train. A boat. A car and a airplane. And a basketball and hoop. Thank you, Thank you. Merry Christmas, Santa. Love, Clark

Dear Santa, Do you have any pets? I have been good this year. For Christmas, may I please have an apple watch, lap top, and phone? I love having Christmas! Love, Paxton

Dear Santa, How much wood does it take to make all the toys? I have been good this year! For Christmas, may I please have a brother that is my age, books, and a shirt? Thank you. Love, Brady

Dear Santa, How old were you when you met Mrs. Claus? I have been trying to be good this year! For Christmas, may I please have LOL, petkins, and shopkins? Have a good birthday! Love, Scarlett

Dear Santa, How big is your workshop? I have been good this year! For Christmas I please have a mermaid tail blanket, apple pen, and egg hatchimals? Have a great Christmas! Love, Lilly

Dear Santa, How did you get all of your reindeer? I have been good this yerr! For Christmas, may I please have peace on Earth? I wish you a very Merry and hap. I want board games. I hope you are happy! Love, Kiera

Dear Santa, Where did you get your sleigh? I have been good this year. May I please, can I have a phone? Can I have a smart watch? Can you come for my birthday tomorow? Merry Christmas! Love, Jasper

Dear Santa, How many presents do you fit in your bag? I have been good kind of this year. For Christmas, may I please have a makeup bag, some makeup, and two more things, a gymnastics mat and some new clothes. Say hi to the elves too! Love, Rayneigh Parsons

Dear Santa, How old are you? I have been good this year! For Christmas, may I please have an x-box, Playstation, and monster truck. I love you Santa. Thank you Santa. Love, Diesyl Slemp

Dear Santa, My name is Cambria and I am six years old. This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me a box uv crayons. Love, Cambria

Dear Santa, My name is Emmit and I am five years old. This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me a toy dump truck. Love, Emmit Crouse

Dear Santa, My name is Elliott and I am six years old. This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me a tomagogochee. Love, Elliott Hurst

Dear Santa, My name is Brendan and I am six years old. This year, I have been naughty/nicer. For Christmas, please bring me a monster truck, cars, and tracks. Love, Brendan Walkup

Dear Santa, Do you eat all the cookies at everyone’s house, Santa? I have been good this year! For Christmas, may I please have a toy semi for Christmas? and a big RC for Christmas, and a new phone? I hop you have a fun time. Love, Avery

Dear Santa, How much metel do you guys have? I have been good this year. For Christmas may I please have a phone, for my dad to get married, soon, and a LOL Doll? Merry Christmas Santa. Love, McKynna

Dear Santa, My name is Shaydee and I am five years old. This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me a Santa suit. Love, Shaydee Howard

Dear Santa, My name is Dallas and I am six years old. This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me a baby and gymnastics mat. Love, Dallas Slemp

Dear Santa, Have you always had ran deer? I have been good this year! For Christmas, may I please have the Lego movie evil Lord, Bisnis set, and stmboat willie set for my mom and I have a Lego Deth Star? Mery Cristmas! Love, Tiberius

Dear Santa, When did Christmas start? I have kind of good this year! For Christmas, may I please have a 500 piece puzle, a soccer net, and a new trampoline? Hope you hav a good Christmas! Love, Asher

Dear Santa, Dear Santa, are the elves short or tall? I have been good this year! For Christmas, may I please have make-up, a snow-globe, and a lot of slime? I hope you have a gooood Christmas. Love, Kenzi

Dear Santa, Are the elves good or bad? I have been good this year! For Christmas, may I please have a pet dragon? Love, Noah

Dear Santa, How did you get your elves names? I have been helpful this year! For Christmas, may I please have a table for my room, fake tools, and a water filter for my mom? I hope you have a fun time going all around the world. Love, Arianna Robertson

Dear Santa, Are you really 200 years old? I have been good this year! For Christmas, may I please have Banchee, a toy excavator, and my Dad wants a rhino and my mom wants a new regisrer. Have a good Christmas. Love, Holden

Dear Santa, How did you get you reindeer? I have been graet this year! For Christmas, may I please have squishmelows, new books, and a new Uno game? Have fun fling arond with your reindeer! Love, PhaeLynn

Santa’s Mailbox

Dear Santa, I have been good all year. For Christmas I want a Nerf Gun and a Micro Machine City. We will leave you cookies and carrots. Love, Kolcyn Barnes, 5 years old

Dear Santa, Can I please have a lot of Squishmallo’s and an our generation doll and two bunk beds for the dolls. I have ben very good this year! I also want some matching clothes for stripes but I meen matching my clothes. Love: Aislyn Barnes, 7 years old

Dear Santa, how’s it going up in the north pole? This Christmas, I would like a tiger football helmet (that fits me) and a pair of football cleats (black or grey). Do you travel at the speed of light? Love, Jack. Bailey

Dear Santa, I want a plane, dinosaur, and squishies. I have been trying really hard to be good. I want a new doggy. I wish that I could say hi and pet my dog Chaquita again. I wish I could wrestle and cuddle with Papa again. I just want to say I love you one more time. Your friend, Caiden