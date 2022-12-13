Atchison County Community Services, Inc. and Second Harvest will hold the final mobile pantry food drop of the year on Tuesday, December 20, in Tarkio, Missouri, weather permitting. The food drop will begin at 11:00 a.m. and continue until 12:00 noon (while supplies last). Vehicles should line up on 3rd Street and then turn onto Main Street. Volunteers will put the food in your vehicle.

This is for all Atchison County residents and there are no income guidelines. Volunteers are also needed, so if you are able to help and can lift, contact Sam at 660-736-4646.