An open house will be held at Tarkio Tech Tuesday, December 20, from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. in Thompson Learning Center. Light refreshments will be served. Come check out all the school and facility has to offer for students and the community! Tours can be provided.

Drive to the Tarkio Road, on the north side of the TAC parking lot, and follow the signs to the open house. Tarkio Tech looks forward to seeing you! For more information, visit the Tarkio Tech Facebook page or www.tarkiotech.com.