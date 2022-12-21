The 91st annual Fairfax Invitational Basketball Tourn-ament will be held Monday, January 9, 2023, through Saturday, January 14, 2023, in the Fairfax High School gym in Fairfax, Missouri. Pool play will determine who moves on to the final round.

Girls’ teams competing and their seeds include: 1st – Falls City, 2nd – St. Joseph Christian, 3rd – Nodaway Valley, 4th – East Atchison, 5th – Rock Port, and 6th – South Holt.

Boys’ teams competing and their seeds include: 1st – Nodaway Valley, 2nd – St. Joseph Christian, 3rd – East Atchison, 4th – Rock Port, 5th – South Holt, and 6th – Falls City.

A schedule of games follows:

Monday, January 9

4:30 p.m. – Falls City vs. Rock Port girls

5:45 p.m. – St. Joseph Christian vs. Falls City boys

7:00 p.m. – St. Joseph Christian vs. South Holt girls

8:15 p.m. – Nodaway Valley vs. South Holt boys

Tuesday, January 10

4:30 p.m. – Rock Port vs. East Atchison girls

5:45 p.m. – South Holt vs. Rock Port boys

7:00 p.m. – South Holt vs. Nodaway Valley girls

8:15 p.m. – Falls City vs. East Atchison boys

Wednesday, January 11

4:30 p.m. – East Atchison vs. Falls City girls

5:45 p.m. – Rock Port vs. Nodaway Valley boys

7:00 p.m. – Nodaway Valley vs. St. Joseph Christian girls

8:15 p.m. – East Atchison vs. St. Joseph Christian boys

Thursday, January 12

6:00 p.m. – Consolation game girls

7:30 p.m. – Consolation game boys

Friday, January 13

6:00 p.m. – 3rd place game boys

7:30 p.m. – Championship game girls

Saturday, January 14

1:00 p.m. – 3rd place game girls

2:30 p.m. – Championship game boys