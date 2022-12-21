Brian Scott Schebaum, the son of Dewayne Albert, Sr., and Shirley Jean (Johnson) Schebaum, was born January 24, 1969, in Liberal, Kansas. Brian attended Oakland, Iowa, schools.

In 1989, Brian was united in marriage to Cynthia Sue Meier and became parents of three sons, Ashton Ty, Zachary Ryan, and Nicholas Scott. They later divorced. On April 12, 2005, Brian was united in marriage to MaryJo Payne and they made their home in the Tarkio and Westboro, Missouri, area.

Brian worked as a farm hand for numerous area farmers and was currently employed with Josh Wright Farms, Tarkio. He formerly was employed as a manager of Advanced Pork Systems, Tarkio, and as a CaseIH Mechanic for Keim Farm Equipment, Hamburg, Iowa.

Brian enjoyed carpentry and helping his sons work on their houses. He also enjoyed playing cards, camping, fishing, and family dinners at Grandma Johnson’s. Brian especially loved spending time with his sons. Brian passed away Monday, December 12, 2022, at Community Hospital-Fairfax, Fairfax, Missouri, at the age of 53.

Brian was preceded in death by his father, Dewayne Albert, Sr.; son, Ashton Meier; infant grandson, Andrew Schebaum; father-in-law, Jerry Payne; and grandparents, Gertrude (Oscar) Johnson and Harold (Sylvia) Schebaum. Survivors include wife, MaryJo Schebaum, Westboro; sons, Zachary Schebaum, Fairfax, and Nic Schebaum, Tarkio; granddaughters, Annistyn and Berkley Schebaum; mother, Shirley Schebaum, Tarkio; siblings, DeWayne Schebaum, Jr., Tarkio, Ronald Schebaum, Tarkio, and Donna (Guy) Miller, Sidney, Iowa; mother-in-law, Edna Payne, Estherville, Iowa; brothers- and sisters-in-law, Susan (fiancé Tommy Hass) Buban, Estherville, Sherri (Rusty) Williams, Estherville, and Jerry William Payne, Spencer, Iowa; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A funeral service was held Monday, December 19, 2022, at Davis Funeral Home in Tarkio. Interment was held at Center Grove Cemetery, Westboro. Rev. Glenn Scott officiated. Services were under the direction of Davis Funeral Home. Memorials may be directed to Davis Funeral Home for final expenses. Online condolences may be left at www.minterfuneralchapels.com.