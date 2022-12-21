Snow, blizzard-like conditions, and negative temperatures will start Wednesday. Stay indoors when possible and remember to bundle up when out and drive carefully. If you have outdoor dogs and cats, do not leave them outside. Bring them inside where it’s warm. If you have other outdoor animals, besides providing them a warm shelter as well, remember to use straw as bedding, not hay nor blankets (which retain moisture and cold).

Kudos to everyone who has put on fantastic, entertaining holiday events the past few weeks for our local communities. Your hard work has not gone unnoticed and we appreciate the fun you’ve provided.

Don’t forget to pay your Atchison County personal property taxes, which are due next week.

The Atchison County Mail and Avalanche crews wish everyone a very Merry Christmas!

