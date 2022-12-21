December 26, 1947

• D. J. Currie, mayor of Tarkio, fell down the back steps at the courthouse in Rock Port Monday afternoon and suffered a knee injury. He was taken to the Municipal Hospital in Clarinda, Iowa, for examination and treatment.

• Miss Pegge Farmer will perform at David Rankin Hall Tuesday night, January 6. An outstanding performer, Miss Farmer writes, acts, and produces full-length plays. Although she herself is the only person upon the stage, it is peopled with brilliant characters. Miss Farmer was to have performed here last month, but was forced to postpone due to illness.

• The Tarkio Public Library has received a gift of a box of holly from one of its former librarians, Mrs. Carl Gardner, who was librarian from 1926-27. She sent the holly from London Bridge, Virginia. Mrs. Gardner is the former Ethel Lininiger.

• The ladies of St. Paul’s Altar Society entertained at a Christmas party at the rectory on Saturday afternoon for the children of the parish. Christmas carols were sung and the story of the first Christmas told. Refreshments of candy, popcorn balls, and oranges were given to the children.

December 28, 1972

• The FHA Screening for 1973, Region 1, was held at Maryville December 14. Joyce Lang, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Bill Lang, was elected secretary of Region 1 of the Future Homemakers of America.

• The downtown scene was brightened last week with trips by children from the elementary school to the corner of Third and Main for carol singing.

• Dr. Eldon Breazier accepted a check last week from the Star Cement Co. to go to the Tarkio College Fund Drive.

December 25, 1997

• A new addition is being added on to Dave’s Convenience and Car Wash in Tarkio. It will house a restaurant seating area.

• Kara Napierala has opened Danceworks Academy in the basement of her home at 1006 N. 6th Street in Tarkio. She offers ballet, pointe, tap, jazz, and modern dance for ages three to adults.

• Tom Lade, a 1975 graduate of Tarkio High School and also a graduate of Tarkio College, was a member of the medical team that delivered the McCaughey septuplets November 25, 1997, in Des Moines, Iowa. Lade is the Clinical Chemical Manager at Iowa Methodist Hospital in Des Moines. He assisted by doing immediate blood gas tests on the seven McCaughey babies. Lade was the person who discovered the early problems for Baby G (Joel Steven). He said that he was so very impressed with the McCaughey parents and added that part of the thrill came from accomplishing the whole thing without the media knowing about it.

• Steve Harrington of Tarkio has found a new hobby. He has started making Santa faces, replicas made from a mold originally used in the 1940s by his Uncle Dub and Aunt Dorothy Harrington. He remembers it hanging on their door during the Christmas holidays when he was a child growing up in Fairfax, Missouri. The original Santa was purchased by Dub in 1950 at Bently Corbin’s creamery in Fairfax, which was located where the Dairy Diner is today.