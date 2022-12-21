The following incident report was submitted by Deputy Devon Sons:

On December 12, 2022, at approximately 2:40 p.m., I, Deputy Devon Sons, responded to the Fairfax school to the kindergarten classroom in response to a disturbance involving gingerbread men. Upon arrival, I made contact with Kristen Rogers and her kindergarten class.

Mrs. Rogers stated her class was working on a project decorating gingerbread men. Prior to the conclusion of the project between 8:30 and 9:30 a.m., ten gingerbread men went missing from the classroom. There were no crumbs left at the scene and no other evidence leading us to believe the gingerbread men were taken from the scene against their will.

All evidence at this time points to the gingerbread men leaving on their own. Witnesses have reported sightings of small moving figures that appeared to be gingerbread men near the Post Office and then near KG Buds causing a disturbance. When law enforcement arrived, there was no sign of anything looking like gingerbread men. The last report we have is these gingerbread suspects were seen heading north out of town towards the Fertilizer Service Company. No word at this time if they have made it all the way to the hospital.

The gingerbread men are tan in color about three to four inches tall. They escaped before the students completed the decorations. Mrs. Rogers believes with the cold December temperatures and being fresh out of the oven probably has them seeking warm icing and sprinkles as soon as possible.

We have no reason to believe the missing gingerbread men are dangerous so there is no need to be afraid of approaching them. However, if you are not prepared to “run, run as fast as you can” then you should keep your distance and report them.

Any information about the missing gingerbread men should be reported to the Atchison County Sheriff’s Office or to Mrs. Rogers and the Fairfax kindergarten class.