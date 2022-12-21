December 26, 1947

• Chris Simon has sold a half-interest in his soda fountain and refreshment enterprise to Charles Burke. The new half-owner of the business has been employed for some time at the Rock Port Market.

• “She Didn’t Believe,” the grade school operetta given at the Memorial Building Tuesday evening, was an entertaining and colorful presentation with a cast of 150 youngsters. Not the least of the several groups of performers was a troupe of eight Santas.

• A Sunday afternoon wedding at which Rev. C.S. Peacocke officiated joined two of Watson’s well-known families. The ceremony united Miss Joan Hays and Donald Jochim on the bride’s parents’ 35th wedding anniversary. The newlyweds will make their home in Watson.

December 21, 1972

• Winners of the Christmas Lighting Contest were: Businesses – Amthor Barber and Beauty Shop, White Rock Motel, and Atchison-Holt Electric; and Residences – Mr. and Mrs. Robert Leisman, Mr. and Mrs. Paul Cox, and Mrs. Dorothy Ottmann. Honorable mention went to Mr. and Mrs. Stan Soske and Mr. and Mrs. Merlin Cooper. The Board of Public Works gave the winners money.

• The new home for Husted Electronics is 409 S. Main Street in Rock Port. Rex Husted, owner, has leased the business space formerly occupied by Kerr’s IGA Market. His business had been in his home at 408 Hillside Drive.

• The county court of Atchison County purchased 4.53 acres of land from Agnes Oslin and Mrs. Marvin Bell for $1,812 and sold 1.6 acres to them for $640. The county acquired land on the north side of a ditch and sold land on the south side putting all of the county farm land on the north side of the ditch that runs into Boney Branch.

• Football scores will light up with brilliance for both day and night games at the Blue Jay Stadium through the donation of a new scoreboard by the Citizens Bank of Atchison County. Charles Knierim, president of the bank, presented a check to Bill Stoner, president of the school board, for $2,250. The new board will have both 110 and 220 lighting and change automatically for day and night games.

December 18, 1997

• The first annual Operation Jason Chili Cook-Off was held at the Downtowner in Rock Port. Joe Stevens presented a check for $100. Winners were Janet Thomas in the mild category, Cheryl Harmon in the hot category, and Janet Lingerfelt in the super hot category.

• Business continues to grow on Rock Port’s Main Street as the year of 1997 comes to a close. On Wednesday, December 17, Nikki Gayler and Sandy Witzak will open the doors of their new establishment, Main Street Junction & Ten Nail Salon, located at 401 S. Main (formerly Breadeaux Pizza).

• Santa was at the Memorial Building on Saturday, December 13. Popcorn and a free movie, “Jingle All The Way,” were enjoyed. This was also kids’ day for several of the merchants and youngsters were able to take advantage of the hometown atmosphere and shop for everyone on their list.