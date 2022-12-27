Considering the negative temps and windchills we had last week, this week’s highs of the mid to upper 40s will feel like a heat wave!

Don’t forget to pay your Atchison County personal property taxes, which are due this week.

Students in Atchison County will be returning to school next week after their winter break: Fairfax R-3, Tuesday, January 3 (school will dismiss early that day at 12:15 p.m.); Tarkio R-I, Wednesday, January 4; and Rock Port R-II, Wednesday, January 4.

We wish everyone a Happy New Year! Stay safe.

