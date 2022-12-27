Santa and Mrs. Claus braved the cold last Friday to sing to patients at Community Hospital-Fairfax. They were joined by staff members.

Community Hospital-Fairfax recently held Christmas wall/door decor and gingerbread house contests. The staff went all out to help make the hospital festive for the holidays and to see who could come up with the best designs.

The winners of the Wall/Door Decor Contest are Community Health, Admissions/Billing, and Physical Therapy.

The winners of the Gingerbread House Contest are Admitting, Medical Records, and Outpatient.

