January 2, 1948

• John M. Stevenson and H. D. Cunningham have purchased from Fred Andrews his interest in the Tarkio Lumber Company and are now sole owners of the business, “taking over” January 1. Formerly known as the Culbertson Lumber Company, the business was purchased from E. L. Yoder three years ago by K. M. Boettner, Fred Andrews, and William Stanton.

• The Tarkio Gun Club has been organized with 60 members and the following officers: president, Peck Walkup; secretary, Vercil Hicks; and treasurer, Mrs. Merle Goodall. The members plan to do a great deal of blue rock shooting and trapping on the Leland White farm east of Tarkio on Highway 4.

• In the past week’s period, the mercury has reached a low of 13 degrees and a high of 54.1 degrees. Motorists are checking their antifreeze in preparation for tough winter weather.

• Don Harrison is the new president of the Tarkio Chamber of Commerce and will have on his staff Lewis Schollian as first vice-president. Other officers are: Lyle A. Rolofson, second vice-president; Jack Kelly, secretary; and J.H. McCoy, treasurer.

January 4, 1973

• John Bell, son of Dr. and Mrs. A. Howard Bell of Tarkio and a member of the LSU Tiger Band, participated in the Astro Blue Bonnet Bowl in Houston at the Astrodome. The game was televised Saturday, December 30. Bell, a 1972 Tarkio High School graduate, is a freshman at Louisiana State University majoring in music education.

• Over 30 years in the restaurant business, which included 18 years of operation, ended Sunday night as Opal and Posty Gish terminated operation of the Tumble Inn Cafe in Tarkio. The cafe was purchased by Gloria Pudgley of New York who began operation this week. Patrons of the popular eating spot made a gift by filling a gallon jar with over $100 in cash for Opal and Posty.

• Under a change in the Social Security law, monthly benefits can be paid to adults who were severely disabled before age 22, starting in January. Previously, the age was 18.

January 1, 1998

• The Tanglefoot Squares will be holding a Square Dance on Saturday, January 3, at the Westboro, Missouri, Schoolhouse. The caller will be Larry Liebig. All square dancers are invited to come and enjoy the evening, because after 22 1/2 years, this will be the final dance for the Tanglefoot Squares.

• Winners/purchasers of the Princess Diana Beanie Babies were: Lana Davison, Lindsey Hicks, and Katherine Cox, all of Tarkio; Deborah Bastow of Rock Port, Missouri; Connie Alger of Fairfax, Missouri; and Eric Wagner of Elmo, Missouri.

• The Best Laid Plans of Mice and Men by Elsie Fae Rhoades – …Overbooking of the community room in the Farmers and Valley Bank – and not knowing food was involved – caused the Garden Club’s carry-in dinner to be moved to the small director’s room. When the gals arrived with their casseroles, salads, and desserts, they soon found that the room was too small. Six brave souls volunteered to eat while sitting on the floor in the hall. I’m glad I wasn’t there. I would still be crawling all over the floor trying to find a way to get up again.