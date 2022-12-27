The Fairfax Optimist and Kiwanis Clubs are raising funds to upgrade the youth baseball field, fencing, and bleachers. (There is a fund-dependent timeline.) They have received a grant from Royals Charities, the charitable foundation of the Kansas City Royals, for field resurfacing and renovations. This is a matching grant and your help is needed!

To make a tax-deductible contribution, see a Fairfax Kiwanis or Optimist member today. Mail donations to: Optimist/Kiwanis Youth Baseball Program, 109 E. Main Street, Fairfax, MO 64446.