Two days before Christmas, a house fire displaced a Westboro, Missouri, family. Firemen from Westboro, Missouri, got a call at 12:13 p.m. on December 23, 2022, for a house fire. The first Westboro fire truck was on scene at 12:18 p.m. The department then made a call for mutual aid from Tarkio, Missouri, and Coin, Iowa, Fire Departments. The fire started as an electrical fire and made its way to the attic. The owner of the house, Kelly Phillips, and her 15-year-old daughter made it out of the house unharmed. However, the house is considered a total loss and all their belongings were smoke and water damaged. In total, there were 30 firemen on scene in subzero temperatures for three and a half hours, as well as first responders, the Atchison County Sheriff’s Office, Atchison-Holt Ambulance Service and neighbors who all assisted the family in their time of crisis. The negative temperatures and windchills made for an extra horrible fire-fighting environment. Westboro Fire Chief Ronnie Bruce said, “We really appreciate the help from the Tarkio and Coin departments.”

A Go Fund Me account has been set up and donations are being accepted for Kelly and her family at Super 8 and Trail’s End in Rock Port through Elizabeth Suzanne Brown (the monetary donation link is on Brown’s Facebook). Immediate needs include: toiletries – toothbrush, toothpaste, shampoo, conditioner, soap, etc.; and clothes – size large or extra large, hoodies, shirts, sweats/leggings, sports bras, underwear, socks, size 10 shoes (boots or tennis shoes for the winter weather), coats, etc.