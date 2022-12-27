Over the past decade, ACDC’s Business Improvement Grant program has assisted with 160 different business improvement projects throughout our county. The Atchison County Development Corporation (ACDC) designed this grant program to encourage growth and development of existing Atchison County businesses, but they have also seen an infusion of over $312,000 back into our local economy in the form of goods and services from Atchison County vendors. Since 2013, grant recipients have invested in themselves and leveraged nearly $167,000 in ACDC funds (county tax dollars allocated to this office via the 1/4-cent economic development sales tax) to complete $883,000 worth of much needed business enhancements.

In 2023, ACDC will offer funding through this reimbursed matching grant program on projects that will improve aesthetics, safety, and/or function of existing businesses. Two grant options are available.

• BASIC: grant will equal up to 50% of the cost of eligible improvements, maximum $1,000. (If total project cost is $1,200: ACDC’s reimbursed grant is $600 + business pays $600. If total project cost is $2,200: ACDC’s grant is $1,000 + business pays $1,200.)

• 2.0: grant will equal up to one-third of the cost of eligible improvements, maximum of $2,500. (If total project cost is $7,500+: ACDC’s reimbursed grant is $2,500 + business pays $5,000+.)

ACDC could award up to $20,000 in grants for the 2023 BI grant cycle, depending upon number of applications and project selection. Any Atchison County business current on taxes/licensure can apply unless it received any ACDC grant in 2022 or 2023.

Applications will be accepted via mail only (ACDC, P.O. Box 243, Rock Port, MO 64482) beginning February 1, 2023. Eligible projects must be approved prior to beginning work. Completed applications (including vendor bids and project estimates) will be considered by the grant committee in the order they are received. Applications will be accepted until all funds have been awarded. Visit www.atchisoncounty.org/acdcgrants to download the application and guidelines or contact ACDC (660-744-6562, acdc@atchisoncounty.org) to have a copy sent to you.