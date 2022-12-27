January 2, 1948

• Rock Port had an unexpected and unwilling visitor the day before Christmas, a well-known movie actor, who has often been seen on the screen at the Paramount. He is Roscoe Atles, the stuttering comedian. Atles had a wreck with his automobile between Rock Port and Hamburg that day, when his car went out of control and was badly wrecked. Atles was injured slightly.

• While at the mail office last Friday, Mrs. Matt Thomas of Banner district west of Rock Port made mention that she is making preparations for the receipt of some 500 baby chicks about the middle of January. Mrs. Thomas is the community’s most prolific feeder of chickens. She stated that early last week she dressed 55 chickens for holiday trade.

• The Christmas weather in these parts could not have been better. It was typical holiday weather, with temperatures moderate and the day bright and cheery.

• A fire alarm was sounded Friday evening and took firefighters to an automobile parked in front of the post office, where a burning rag was found in the vehicle, which was not damaged much. Through error, the report of the fire was given the telephone operators as being from Hotel Opp, creating considerable excitement until the real location of the blaze was determined.

December 28, 1972

• Stephen K. Van Meter, son of Mr. and Mrs. Cecil Van Meter, Rock Port, has been promoted to associate investment analyst in the agricultural investments division of Connecticut Mutual Life. Van Meter attended Rock Port High School and took his B.A. and M.A. degrees in economics from the University of Missouri. He is currently working on his MBA at the University of Harvard.

• Mr. and Mrs. Don Schwenn, Tarkio, are the parents of a baby boy, born December 23 at the Fairfax Hospital. The little boy has been named David Matthew. Grandmothers are Mrs. Eva McGuire, Springfield; and Mrs. Marylea Schwenn, Council Bluffs, Iowa. His great-grandmother is Mrs. Pearl Green, Westboro.

December 25, 1997

• Letters to Santa: Dear Santa, I love you because you love all the children in the world. Your elves are nice and make toys. Santa I’m glad you read the kids letters. My Christmas list: Roller blades with pads, art kit, sorting bank, boom box, dalmation pillow, American Doll and wheel chair, twister, hop along balls, baloon magic kit, jump-o-lene, pet play house, the pet vet, the snowhorse collection, pack play pet to the vet, beach and horse riding adventures in the play room, byte sized computer skills, color me car pets, beanie babies and baby born. Love, Kaci Demott

• Mr. and Mrs. David Halliday of rural Tarkio, Missouri, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with an open house Sunday, January 4, 1998, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Westboro. The couple was married on this date in 1948.

• The Rock Port boys’ basketball team traveled to Stella, Nebraska, Tuesday, December 16. With a final score of Rock Port 42, Stella 45, the Jays weren’t leaving without some kind of fight. Rock Port also traveled to LeBlond Thursday, December 18, and to Craig Friday, December 19, with final scores of Rock Port 40, LeBlond 49, and Rock Port 78, Craig 34.